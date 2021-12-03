4 Bedroom Home in Holland - $889,000

28.53 acres! Would make a great development site. Home was built in 1971 and has oak hardwood floors in the living rm, hall and bdrms. All rooms are good size, living rm has brick wood burning fireplc, could use some cosmetic updates. 1 full bath on the main level with a rough-in for another bath to be added in the basement. Basement is partially finished with 2 family rms & laundry. Large airplane hanger (64 x 45) on the property with a landing strip. The back of the property abuts the Black River Channel. The value is in the land and zoning allows for residential housing or rezone it for commercial. Need a 12 hr notice for showings. Make an offer and start that new housing development here! Or be a frequent flyer with your own landing strip!