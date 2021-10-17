Here is an opportunity to own a craftsman style home in the heart of Holmen. While the home could use some cosmetic updates, the bones are good & the value is right! The main floor has original wood work & spacious rooms that include a living room, proper dining room, 2 bedrooms & bath, with the kitchen in the back. The functional kitchen provides plenty of cabinets & room for a small table, and is what you enter into off the back through the enclosed porch. This makes a great place for a mud room or to enjoy the morning sun. You can also enjoy sunsets from the open front porch. The upper level hosts 2 more spacious bedrooms & a space to add a bath, plus the basement is partially finished for more living space & room for storage. 2 car garage located behind the home.
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $174,900
