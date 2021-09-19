 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $249,900

4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $249,900

4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $249,900

Cooking dinner will be a delight in your updated kitchen with new appliances and beautiful cabinets. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light, open to the dining area. Nice sized bedrooms. Updated Bathroom. Plenty of room to snuggle up on the couch for movie night in the oversized family room. A laundry room you will appreciate, storage and space! Attached garage is perfect for the unpredictable weather. Carrying grocery's in couldn't be easier! The back yard is fenced, has good shade and room to play. Plenty of room for a firepit. Large deck to enjoy fall cook outs! Just a few houses away from the neighborhood park. New Roof

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'We’re going to miss it'
Business

'We’re going to miss it'

SPARTA, Wis. — Forty-seven years after he started the business in his father’s hardware store, Mike Haas and his wife, Julie, have started a g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News