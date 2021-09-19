4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $249,900

Cooking dinner will be a delight in your updated kitchen with new appliances and beautiful cabinets. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light, open to the dining area. Nice sized bedrooms. Updated Bathroom. Plenty of room to snuggle up on the couch for movie night in the oversized family room. A laundry room you will appreciate, storage and space! Attached garage is perfect for the unpredictable weather. Carrying grocery's in couldn't be easier! The back yard is fenced, has good shade and room to play. Plenty of room for a firepit. Large deck to enjoy fall cook outs! Just a few houses away from the neighborhood park. New Roof