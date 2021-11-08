4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $260,000

You will fall in love with this well taken care of home the second you step onto the property! Enjoy coffee on the front porch while admiring the fall colors. When you enter the home you'll notice the many windows offering tons of natural light. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet & storage space. You'll find the main floor laundry in the full bath. The main floor offers a potential master bedroom with his & her style closets. Upstairs offers the 2nd full bath, a large landing w/ office space & 3 bedrooms including the other potential master which includes 2 closets- one of them a walk in. The unfinished basement offers ample room to build out a large family room & is stubbed for another full bathroom. The back yard is fully fenced & ready for relaxing on the back deck. Don't miss it!