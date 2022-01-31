Enjoy cooking in your updated kitchen with custom countertops and new appliances. Open floorplan with the kitchen and dining area wrapping around to the living room. Host all the sport gatherings in the Rec room with ping pong, pool, darts or hang out at your private bar. The family room is perfect for movie night! 2.5 car attached garage is great in the WI winters we have. Enter the mudroom from the garage and hang up all your winter gear. This summer you will enjoy cook outs on the deck overlooking the large private yard (over a half acre). Less than a block away from the high school! Easy to jump on the highway or run down the street and grab a bit to eat. New flooring, updated bathrooms & more! Don't miss out!
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $279,900
