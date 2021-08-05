UNDER CONSTRUCTION, affordable, new construction twin homes featuring zero clearance/entry from garage, convenient main floor amenities (laundry, master suite, open floor plan), spacious kitchen (W/I pantry), vaulted living room w/gas fireplace and custom mantle, split bedroom set up, additional full bath and mudroom. The fully finished LL features a spacious living room, full bath, 2 bedrooms & ample storage space. You won't be overwhelmed w/selections as the builder has preselected packages (interior/exterior) including contemporary and traditional styles. Whether you are looking to downsize and simplify or upgrade to quality construction and craftsmanship, you will wish you had done it sooner! Reserve your lot/home today! One owner is a licensed agent.
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A sporting goods shop; ice cream parlor; a sports facility with batting cages, a golf simulator and skating lanes; a real estate brokerage’s o…
Two suspects believed to have killed three people over $600 last week in La Crosse County have been arrested.
- Updated
"He was smart and kind and selfless. And he loved deeply," said Purcell's wife, Ruth Purcell.
- Updated
La Crosse Tribune
Cash bail of $1 million each has been set for two suspects accused of murdering three people July 23 at a quarry in the town of Hamilton.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
The owners of the new Mexcal restaurant at 333 Main St. in downtown La Crosse say they opened it because they saw a market for a Mexican resta…
One person is dead and two are injured after a traffic crash Saturday night in Monroe County.
The La Crosse County Health Department is strongly encouraging La Crosse County residents to return to wearing masks indoors, including those …
The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court: