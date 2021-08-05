 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $319,900
spotlight

UNDER CONSTRUCTION, affordable, new construction twin homes featuring zero clearance/entry from garage, convenient main floor amenities (laundry, master suite, open floor plan), spacious kitchen (W/I pantry), vaulted living room w/gas fireplace and custom mantle, split bedroom set up, additional full bath and mudroom. The fully finished LL features a spacious living room, full bath, 2 bedrooms & ample storage space. You won't be overwhelmed w/selections as the builder has preselected packages (interior/exterior) including contemporary and traditional styles. Whether you are looking to downsize and simplify or upgrade to quality construction and craftsmanship, you will wish you had done it sooner! Reserve your lot/home today! One owner is a licensed agent.

