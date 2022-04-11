4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $324,999

Welcome Home to Holmen! Enjoy this 4 bedroom home on a large corner lot, close to everything Holmen has to offer. Inside the house has plenty of space and room for your and yours to enjoy! With a large kitchen that has access to the outdoor deck and fenced-in yard, you can see many days and nights entertaining. With a new roof, new siding and a new water heater this house is move-in ready and you will not want to miss out!