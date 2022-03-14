4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $325,000

Updates, Updates, Updates! You won't want to miss this beautiful ranch home that is move in ready. Enjoy the new kitchen with large eat in island, gas stove, and pantry. Owners suite with walk-in tiled shower. Main floor laundry and composite decking make this home perfect for low maintenance one floor living. Lower level offers additional bedroom and full bath, living space plus 5th non-conforming room for crafting or exercise equipment. Enjoy the fully fenced large yard with storage shed and raised garden beds all summer long. Home Warranty included!