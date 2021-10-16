4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $338,900

New Construction Zero Entry 2557 SF twin home, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom well appointed home. Open concept Chefs kitchen has Beautiful dark kitchen cabinets with white granite countertops, stainless steel appliance's, Microwave in lower cabinet, huge sit at island has large deep one compartment sink and Dishwasher. stainless steel vent hood above stove. Dining room walks out to 15 x 10 covered stamped concrete porch with ceiling fan. Master bath has duel sinks & walk in closet. lower level family room, full bath, 3rd and 4th bedrooms are being completed at this price! stove and dryer are plumbed for both electric or gas, with gas line in the garage. Park is going in across the street.