4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $340,000

This hard to find raised ranch home featuring a sunny eat-in kitchen, conveniently located main level laundry, master suite, a finished lower level offers 4th bedroom, bathroom, a large family room and playroom, and partial daylight windows. New siding, roof, gutters and water softener have been added. Great outdoor space including a patio.

