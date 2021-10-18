4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $345,000

Modern floor plan with privacy in mind! Well appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath twin home with zero entry through garage, which by the way, walks right into the Kitchen, imagine white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, huge Island with stainless steel sink big enough to wash anything. Eat dinner, do homework, or make dozens of Christmas cookies on this massive granite Island. Dining area walks out to 12 x 15 covered patio, partially set back for privacy and ready for your TV. Master suite has dual vanities, and custom walk in closet. Main floor laundry hook ups in the mud room. This home has Extra's! Garage is plumbed for heat and TV. Dryer and stove are plumbed for Gas or Electric. Large pantry off kitchen. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath & family room in lower level.