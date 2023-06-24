Motivated sellers have a VA assumable mortgage for a portion of the list price at 2.65% interest for qualified buyer! Newer 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home is a block from new park & near the proposed new YMCA. Move-in ready with all appliances, including washer & dryer. Enjoy your privacy on the large patio & completely fenced-in backyard next to a conservancy or relax on the covered front porch. Main level offers open concept living-dining-kitchen area, a Master Suite, 2 additional bedrooms & another full bath. Finished lower level with extra-large family/theater room, full bath, and large bedroom has 2nd master suite feeling. Heated garage with overhead shelving, large storage room, 8 X 14 backyard shed. All measurements are approximate.
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $345,000
