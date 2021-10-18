Check out this floor plan! Modern, well appointed ,2304 SF new construction 4 bedroom 3 bath twin home in Holmen.From zero entry 2 car garage walk straight into the kitchen! Granite countertops, Huge Island with deep stainless steel single sink, dishwasher and its plenty big for eating or working. Pantry off kitchen has space for bigger stuff. This floor plan has an amazing covered patio, set back a bit it provides some privacy from your neighbors and is already wired for a TV. Master bath has walk in closet and dual vanities. Other features include main floor laundry hook ups. Dryer and Stove are plumbed for either Gas or electric ( electric stove included), Garage is plumbed for gas and wired for TV. Fireplace is electric, but also plumbed for gas. 2 bdrms ,bath & family room in LL
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $345,000
