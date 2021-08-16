4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $349,900

EVERYTHING YOU WANT & MORE - THIS IMMACULANT HOME HAS IT ALL! Beautiful hardwoods throughout the main floor, two gas fireplaces and a private, fully fenced-in, professionally landscaped back yard oasis with a beautiful covered patio off the dining area! This home offers ample storage, a new roof installed in 2020 and the furnace has a built in humidifier. This humidifier was just replaced in September of 2020 as well. The lower level is fully finished with a beautiful family room completed with built in bookcases, large bedroom with a massive closet, full bath, recessed lighting and a full service English pub ready to entertain your guests! All in a lovely neighborhood in central Holmen! Welcome home!