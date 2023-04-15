Newer 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in the McGilvray Park Addition is within walking distance to a park, the proposed new YMCA, and a new Kwik Trip. Move-in ready with all appliances, including washer & dryer. Enjoy your privacy on the large patio & completely fenced-in backyard next to a conservancy or relax on the covered front porch. Main level offers open concept living-dining-kitchen area, a Master Suite, 2 additional bedrooms & another full bath. Finished lower level with extra-large family/theater room, full bath, and large bedroom delivers the privacy of a 2nd master suite feeling. Heated garage with overhead shelving, large storage room, and an 8 X 14 backyard shed will take care of your storage needs. All measurements are approximate, buyer or agent to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We’re a grab-and-go place,” Zong Lor said. “This is very convenient for people.
The trend of area players leaving Wisconsin continues as Teagan Mallegni is joining an area rival in committing elsewhere.
Onalaska High School sophomore basketball standout T.J. Stuttley announced Thursday night that he would be making a transfer to Link Academy n…
A La Farge woman died at the scene of a motorcycle crash after authorities say an Amish buggy crossed into the vehicle's path Sunday in the to…
Minnesota State was ready to give Todd Knott the keys to its men's hockey program. He chose to follow his boss to the Badgers instead.