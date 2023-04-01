Newer 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in the McGilvray Park Addition is within walking distance to a park, the proposed new YMCA, and a new Kwik Trip. Move-in ready with all appliances, including washer & dryer. Enjoy your privacy on the large patio & completely fenced-in backyard next to a conservancy or relax on the covered front porch. Main level offers open concept living-dining-kitchen area, a Master Suite, 2 additional bedrooms & another full bath. Finished lower level with extra-large family/theater room, full bath, and large bedroom delivers the privacy of a 2nd master suite feeling. Heated garage with overhead shelving, large storage room, and an 8 X 14 backyard shed will take care of your storage needs. All measurements are approximate, buyer or agent to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $364,000
