Looking for a new home without the hassle of building? This 2-year-old twin home is move-in ready! All appliances, including the washer and dryer are included with the home. Enjoy your privacy on the large patio & completely fenced-in backyard next to a conservancy or relax on the covered front porch. Open concept floor plan with hard surface flooring throughout. Main floor master suite. Extra-large family/theater room, full bath, and a bonus 4th bedroom, offers privacy of a 2nd master suite feeling on lower level. Heated garage with overhead shelving and an 8 X 14 backyard shed will take care of your storage needs. Great location in McGilvray Park addition. All measurements are approximate, buyer or buyer's agent to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $364,900
