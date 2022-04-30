Modern floor plan with privacy in mind! 4 bedroom 3 bath twin home with zero entry through the garage. Beautiful cabinets and granite countertops with stainless steel appliances, and a huge island! Dining area walks out to private covered patio! Gas fireplace in living room upstairs! Master suite has dual vanities and a large walk in closet! Main floor laundry hook up that is plumbed for electric and gas dryer. Garage is also plumbed for heat and TV. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath downstairs with a big family room! This home has it all! Under construction, with a completion date of June 15th.
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I can do better and be better," Hancock said in a statement. "While my intention was to use the profile to correct misinformation, I recognize it was a lapse in judgement which I regret and apologize for."
A 23-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of first-degree sexual assault of …
A La Crosse woman was found with more than 27 grams of methamphetamine last week in addition to heroin and prescription drugs.
Ten-year-old Iliana (Lily) Peters was found dead Monday morning, according to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, and the missing person…
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
The 14-year-old boy accused of murdering Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls made statements "that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get-go," a prosecutor said Wednesday.
A building that housed a restaurant in downtown La Crosse is a total loss after a pre-dawn fire Thursday on the 300 block of Fourth Street.
Mark Woida plans to open his second Wags & Whiskers pet food and supplies store next Sunday, May 1, in the front part of the Sun Room Tann…
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Wendi L. Franke, 49, of La Crescent, Minnesota, died on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her home.
A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday in the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls, Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.