4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $365,000

Modern floor plan with privacy in mind! 4 bedroom 3 bath twin home with zero entry through the garage. Beautiful cabinets and granite countertops with stainless steel appliances, and a huge island! Dining area walks out to private covered patio! Gas fireplace in living room upstairs! Master suite has dual vanities and a large walk in closet! Main floor laundry hook up that is plumbed for electric and gas dryer. Garage is also plumbed for heat and TV. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath downstairs with a big family room! This home has it all! Under construction, with a completion date of June 15th.

