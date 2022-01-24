4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $369,900

Opportunity awaits! This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers space for the entire family. Located overlooking the growing village of Holmen, you'll be able to sit and enjoy the view from the large deck. Just down from all your main needs, you're just a walk away from the schools, shopping, main street, and the highway! Updated flooring and lighting throughout with a large kitchen for entertaining. The walkout basement offers additional space next to your fireplace, 4th bedroom, and second bath. Come see your next home.