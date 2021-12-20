 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $369,900

Upgrade to this move in ready 4 bedroom, 3 bath, ranch home. Open concept features large kitchen with maple cabinetry, stainless steel appl, and massive center island. Great for entertaining. Hard to find split bedroom design. Convenient first floor laundry. Master bedroom features large mst bath and great walk- in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on main level. The 3.5 car attached garage has been insulated and drywall with steps going into the basement. Lower level is finished with large family room, gas fireplace, 4th bedroom, full bath and an additional multi-purpose room. Plenty of storage. Enjoy your oversize .55 acre lot, sprinkler system, composite deck and partially fenced yard

