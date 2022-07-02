 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $375,000

Modern floor plan! 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom twin home with zero entry through garage! Beautiful cabinetry, and a huge granite countertop! Walk out to a covered 12x15 covered patio! Master suite has dual vanities and a walk-in closet. Garage is plumbed for heat and TV. Dryer and stove are plumbed for Gas or Electric. Must see! They are also building a NEW park across the street!Estimated completion: 7/22/22.Please note: Some photos are of previous build. Just to show builder quality.

