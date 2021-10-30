Like new 4 bedroom, 3 full bath beautiful home on corner lot in new Holmen sub-division has a wonderful bluff views! Spacious open floor plan, tons of natural light, and a bonus room. Eat in kitchen or use 4 season room as formal dining room. Master suite has large bathroom with soaker tub and large walk-in closet. Large rec/family room with gas fireplace. All newer appliances including washer and dryer. Also has a 3 car garage and lots of storage space. Owners only selling do to career relocation. Make your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $394,000
