Upgrade to this open concept ranch home in Holmen. This 4-bedrooms 3 bath home has large kitchen with massive center island. Convenient first floor laundry room. Master bedroom features spacious walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath on main level. Lower level is recently renovated with large family/rec area, full size window to let in natural light, 4th bedroom with wic and full bath. Plenty of storage. Nicely landscaped yard and 3 car garage. Closing to walking trails, parks, schools and shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $399,900
