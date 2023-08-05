Welcome to 3125 Horton St! This home boasts 4 BD, 3 BA, & a spacious 3-car garage. The modern kitchen showcases Samsung stainless steel appliances, which complement the open-concept living area. The finished lower level offers endless possibilities for relaxation & entertainment (island with wet bar-ready for beverage refrigerator or wine cooler). With a LL den/office, vaulted ceilings & main level laundry, this home offers both functionality & style. The garage has been insulated & fully finished to add even more versatility to your space. The composite deck is perfect for making memories while entertaining outdoors with loved ones. If that not enough, you can even enjoy the convenience of a newly installed sprinkler system. Don't miss the opportunity to make this incredible home yours!