4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $425,900

New Construction just being built for a December move in. This king sized ranch home features a beautiful 4 season room with large windows and a patio door leading out to a deck, vaulted ceilings with an open airy floor plan, main floor laundry, a sunny kitchen with a walk-in pantry and island with solid surface counters. The master suite features a tiled shower and a walk-in closet. The basement is finished with daylight windows, large family room great for entertaining, bedroom and a bathroom. Pictures are not of the actual home but will be similar. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify sq ft and room measurements.