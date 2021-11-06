 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $425,900

4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $425,900

New Construction just being built for a December move in. This king sized ranch home features a beautiful 4 season room with large windows and a patio door leading out to a deck, vaulted ceilings with an open airy floor plan, main floor laundry, a sunny kitchen with a walk-in pantry and island with solid surface counters. The master suite features a tiled shower and a walk-in closet. The basement is finished with daylight windows, large family room great for entertaining, bedroom and a bathroom. Pictures are not of the actual home but will be similar. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify sq ft and room measurements.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News