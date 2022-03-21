4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $426,000

Better than new construction! Immaculate home and pride of ownership is evident through out. Inviting front covered porch. Master suite with Walk in Closet. Lower level completed 1 year ago with Living room and pellet stove, 4th bedroom, full bath and Theater room. Storage area/mechanicals is 27 x 11. Home features open concept with contrasting colored center island. Main level laundry with 1 yr. old Bosch washer & dryer included. Heated garage w/ hot and cold water. Right side is double deep. Landscaped yard w/ in-ground sprinkler system and invisible dog fence. Roof is new as of 2019. Nice patio for grilling and relaxing. Near park for kids to play. Pressure washer in garage and LL speakers are not included.