A rare opportunity to get into a wonderful 2 story in the heart of Holmen, WI! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs with plenty of space. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, separate soaking tub, and walk-in shower. The main level living has a 4th bedroom that can be used as an office, open concept space, pantry, laundry room, and mudroom just off the 3.5 car garage. You won't be disappointed when you walk through the doors of your new home.
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I started to realize that his voice was starting to raise. So I walked out there to one of my coworkers and I started to realize that this is not a good situation."
- Updated
In a pandemic world, two weeks can be a game changer.
A group of Gundersen Health System staff and members of the Coulee Region Freedom Fighters stationed themselves along the sidewalk of the hosp…
A vehicle belonging to a missing local chief was recovered Sunday in Sawyer County.
Wisconsin Clothing Co., which mainly sells locally-themed and Wisconsin-themed athleisure apparel, has opened its second retail store, at 413 …
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Cardinal Raymond Burke has been taken off ventilation and is transfering from the ICU to a hospital room, his family announced through the Shr…
The first Afghan refugees have arrived at Fort McCoy, one three military installations in the United States approved by the Department of Defe…
The first Afghan refugees have arrived at Fort McCoy, one three military installations in the United States approved by the Department of Defe…
- Updated
Matt LaFleur says Green Bay fans need to be re-educated about when not to make noise.