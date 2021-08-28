 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $439,900

A rare opportunity to get into a wonderful 2 story in the heart of Holmen, WI! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs with plenty of space. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, separate soaking tub, and walk-in shower. The main level living has a 4th bedroom that can be used as an office, open concept space, pantry, laundry room, and mudroom just off the 3.5 car garage. You won't be disappointed when you walk through the doors of your new home.

