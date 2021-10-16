4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $457,500

This 2020 modern 3-4 BR walkout ranch offers the opportunity to have it all-new construction feel, stunning open-concept flr plan w/split master suite, attractive features, great outdoor space all in a highly desirable location! Open & bright feel on BOTH floors (8 ft & 9 ft ceilings) where the walkout creates a sense of seamlessness between your outdoor & indoor space and provides PHENOMENAL entertaining room! An ideal main flr w/welcoming great rm, spacious laundry off the garage & perfect dining space w/deck access. Flexible space inc. an unfinished rm in the lower, which would make an ideal gym, office or bonus storage. All the amenities inc: stone front gas fireplace, gourmet chef kitchen, LVP flrs., accent recessed lighting, illuminated bathroom mirror, vinyl fenced yard & MORE!