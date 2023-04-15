Stunning 4 bed, 3.5 bath modern farmhouse in Holmen's Seven Bridges Addition. Open concept main floor living w/ natural light, 9' ceilings, 5 panel doors & custom interior paint, den/office working space w/ custom interior doors, white kitchen w/ quartz countertops, tile backsplash & spacious walk-in pantry & gas fireplace in the living room. Off the 3 car garage is a mud room w/ built-in lockers, charging station/drop zone & 1/2 bath. Upper level features master bed & master bath w/ double sinks, tile shower & WIC. Two additional bedrooms up, full bath & laundry room. Finished lower level includes 4th bedroom, 3rd full bath & spacious family room. 1/3 acre backyard w/ vinyl fence, irrigation & 12x14 patio. Brand new completed Seven Bridges Park is just a short walk away.
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $500,000
