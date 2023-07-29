Custom, beautiful open concept house is ready for you to move right in! Once you enter from the large front porch, the main floor offers a large kitchen with all new appliances, pantry, and plenty of countertop space & island for entertaining. Acacia wood flooring on the main level. Master bedroom with separate vanities, large shower with 2 shower heads, walk in closet. Enjoy a cozy fire with a beautiful wood burning fireplace on the main floor. Downstairs you will enjoy the kitchenette, family room, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a storage room with stairs that lead up to the garage. Large 15 X 34 Bonus room above the garage is a finished exercise room. Finished heated garage is and extension of the house with epoxy floor. Yard is fenced in, large patio, and has a sprinkler system.