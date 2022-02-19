This craftsman 4 bed/3bath ranch home features an open concept kitchen, living room & dining space showcasing vaulted ceilings & hickory hardwood floors. The generous kitchen has quartz counters & a large island that is conveniently located next to a mudroom w/ lockers that lead to a hydronic heated 4+ car garage w/ epoxy coated floors & sink. Don't miss the laundry room hidden by a handmade barndoor! The master suite includes a custom closet, bath w/ heated floors, double sinks & shower heads. The lower level is your place for entertainment! The rec room w/ patio doors take you to a colored, stamped patio w/ firepit. Here you will also find the 4th large bedroom, ample bath w/ walk-in shower & abundant storage. The spacious covered deck overlooks a wooded backyard & Halfway Creek.
4 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $639,900
