4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $230,000

Charming Cape Cod featuring many improvements, a flowing floor plan, and a rare, hard to find large backyard in the heart of La Crescent that is great for entertaining, or your pets. You will love sitting in the gazebo or under the stars on the beautifully designed patio space. This home has plenty of room for all. Main floor has a great room with wood burning fireplace for the cool winter evenings. Kitchen has middle island for extra cooking space or to sit and enjoy your morning coffee. Upper floor has a large owner's bedroom with an extra sitting area. Basement is waiting for you to make your own. Beaver system is installed and seller put additional French drains in the backyard.