4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $239,000

Lots of updates to this 4BR Ranch,Fresh paint, Hardwood floors throughout the main level make this a bright & cheery home waiting for you. LL partially finished with a REC Room & A Bar. Laundry and a Half Bath.Plenty of storage. 2 stall detached garage, fenced back yard.

