4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $239,000

Nice 4br, 2 bath Split foyer. Open concept Kitchen/Dining & Living room. LL Has Rec room with gas Fireplace. 4th Bedroom on LL.Rear Patio to enjoy your private back yard.
Five businesses have brought new life to the two buildings in The Timbers development, which opened in 2007 along Hwy. 35 in Onalaska.
The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is a case study in why public opinion doesn’t (and shouldn’t) matter in a court of law. Everyone, white or Black, should be able to plead self-defense — even if the public hates them.
At least five people in Northern California have contracted the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and the outbreak is linked to a wedding in Wisconsin last month.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
A 40-year-old La Crosse pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting three girls waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday and was bound over fo…
Two La Crosse men are being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being arrested in La Crosse Nov. 28 on drug charges.
In last week’s column, I wrote about a spurt of business openings in downtown Galesville.
A 23-year-old La Crosse man already facing charges in two sex offender cases involving juveniles has now been charged in a third case.
A Wisconsin Dells couple has been charged with physical abuse of a child for allegedly choking and whipping an 11-year-old with a belt.
One person is dead and two others injured after a head-on collision on Highway 33 in Sauk County, authorities reported.
