 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $239,000

4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $239,000

Nice 4br, 2 bath Split foyer. Open concept Kitchen/Dining & Living room. LL Has Rec room with gas Fireplace. 4th Bedroom on LL.Rear Patio to enjoy your private back yard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News