707 Hillcrest Ave awaits! This 3-5 BD (2 NC BDs-no egress) and 2.5 BA home is perched on a sprawling 1 acre city lot overlooking La Crescent. The 3,114 sq ft home has multiple dining locations and ample space to spread out with all of your family and friends. Downstairs boasts BD3, 2 NC bedrooms (or office/workout rooms) and a rec room with new carpet/trim. Outside enjoy your screened-in porch as well as a patio (walk-out basement). Buy with peace of mind knowing this well cared for home has a new furnace (<1 year), A/C (<1 year), water heater (2 years) stove (1 year) and roof (5 years). Even a shed and 3 car garage for all your storage needs. Easy commute to work with close access to US Highway 61/US-14 and I-90. Don't delay, view YOUR ideas and make this your home today!
4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $269,900
