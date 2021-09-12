4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $319,999

Welcome Home to La Crescent! This remodeled and well-cared for 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is waiting for you! Located in a sought after neighborhood on a flat half-acre lot. with mature landscaping and plenty of room to roam. Inside the house has been updated to include the kitchen remodel complete with quartz countertops, sunroom/family room addition and solid surface flooring. Outside the house has newer roof and siding as well as a large patio for evenings in the back yard. Plenty of space, both inside and out.