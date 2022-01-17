 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $324,900

4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $324,900

CUSTOM BUILT 1-OWNER CONTEMPORARY ON LG PRIVATE/WOODED LOT W/WONDERFUL VIEWS (POND, ROLLING HILLS)! QUICK & VERY SCENIC 15 MIN COMMUTE-DOWNTOWN LA CROSSE (2ND BUILDABLE LOT INCLUDED)!FEATURES: VAULTED LR (BAY WINDOW, IMPRESSIVE SOARING STONE FIREPLACE), KITCHEN/DR COMBO (APPLC INCL, CERAMIC, PANTRY, OAK CABINETS, AMPLE DINING SPACE W/HARDWOODS & SLIDERS TO DECK OVERLOOKING WOODED LOT), 2 MN FLR BRS (WALK-IN CLOSET, CUSTOM BUILT-IN BOOKSHELF), 2 BRS UP (MASTER SUITE: PRIVATE BATH W/WALK-IN SHOWER), LOFTED DEN/OFFICE W/SOLAR TUBE. THE DUAL ENTRY (TO GARAGE) LOWER OFFERS: SPACIOUS FAMILY/REC RM, DEN (CEDAR CLOSET), CONVENIENT FLEX SPACE/MUDROOM (GREAT FOR KIDS/SPORTSMEN W/DIRECT GARAGE ACCESS, STUBBED-BATH), LAUNDRY/STORAGE. 2.5 CAR ATTACHED+2ND (25x15) GARAGE. YOU'LL LOVE THE SETTING!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News