CUSTOM BUILT 1-OWNER CONTEMPORARY ON LG PRIVATE/WOODED LOT W/WONDERFUL VIEWS (POND, ROLLING HILLS)! QUICK & VERY SCENIC 15 MIN COMMUTE-DOWNTOWN LA CROSSE (2ND BUILDABLE LOT INCLUDED)!FEATURES: VAULTED LR (BAY WINDOW, IMPRESSIVE SOARING STONE FIREPLACE), KITCHEN/DR COMBO (APPLC INCL, CERAMIC, PANTRY, OAK CABINETS, AMPLE DINING SPACE W/HARDWOODS & SLIDERS TO DECK OVERLOOKING WOODED LOT), 2 MN FLR BRS (WALK-IN CLOSET, CUSTOM BUILT-IN BOOKSHELF), 2 BRS UP (MASTER SUITE: PRIVATE BATH W/WALK-IN SHOWER), LOFTED DEN/OFFICE W/SOLAR TUBE. THE DUAL ENTRY (TO GARAGE) LOWER OFFERS: SPACIOUS FAMILY/REC RM, DEN (CEDAR CLOSET), CONVENIENT FLEX SPACE/MUDROOM (GREAT FOR KIDS/SPORTSMEN W/DIRECT GARAGE ACCESS, STUBBED-BATH), LAUNDRY/STORAGE. 2.5 CAR ATTACHED+2ND (25x15) GARAGE. YOU'LL LOVE THE SETTING!
4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $324,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mount Pleasant is paying nearly quadruple the most recent assessed fair market price for the property of one of the last Foxconn holdouts.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
When Joe Adorjan walks in his Onalaska High School graduation, his parents won’t be in the crowd. At just 17, he has lost both his father and …
After 46 years in its original location, Pizza King has moved to the former Clason Buick GMC showroom at 2915 East Ave. S.
Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon called out Wisconsin’s Brad Davison and Big Ten officials on Twitter. The conference offered no public response. Why that’s a failure for the conference.
A 21-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly sexually assaulting two women during the same n…
A Burger King robbery that left a Milwaukee girl dead was staged, and she was in on it, investigators allege in court documents filed Friday.
The La Crosse Police Department has identified the victim in a shooting on the city’s North Side over the weekend as 36-year-old Ernest Knox.
A 61-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold after allegedly assaulting a woman last summer and …
La Crosse County experienced a 123% increase in COVID-19 cases this week, and the state is reporting up to 13,000+ new infections per day.