4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $327,000

Beautiful large home, vaulted ceilings, great flow throughout the house. 3 bed on main level upper ''Artist Loft'' is actually a 4th bedroom. Center Kitchen is the HUB of the home. Living Room space has lots of windows invites the outside in the pellet stove keeps it cozy in winter. Step into the screen in 3 season room for BUG FREE relaxing - and bring 45 of your closet firiends to join you - theres plenty of room!. From there step out onto the open deck or move over to the separate 18' dia. Gazebo (formely housed Hot Tub). Cute Music Room between the dining and laundry. This house has lots of space, unlimited uses and massive storage. Open the windows forwonderful cross breezes.Tuck under one car garage and workshop with plenty of room for projects. Buyers to verify info.