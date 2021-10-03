4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $369,900

YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED COMING HOME TO THIS HOUSE! OPEN FOYER IS A VERY WELCOMING FIRST IMPRESSION. THIS RAISED RANCH OFFERS A SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH AN ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT, VAULTED CEILINGS, AND HANDSCRAPED ASIAN WALNUT FLOORS. PRIVATE BACKYARD TO RELAX OR ENTERTAIN FAMILY AND FRIENDS. MASTER SUITE HAS FULL BATH W/ DBL SINKS & WALK IN CLOSET, SUNROOM LEADS TO A DECK AND FLAT PRIVATE FENCED IN BACKYARD WITH VIEWS OF WILDLIFE IN SURROUNDING WOODED HILLSIDE. THE LOWER IS A WALKOUT W/ FULL WINDOWS & PROVIDES A LARGE FAMILY ROOM, 4TH BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND OFFICE. MUDROOM OFF ENTRANCE LEADS TO SPACIOUS 3 CAR GARAGE. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. METICULOUSLY CARED FOR AND GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. REQUEST YOUR SHOWING TODAY!