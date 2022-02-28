4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $385,000

METICULOUS ONE OWNER HOME IS NOW AVAILABLE IN LA CRESCENT! FORMAL DINING WITH WOOD FLOORS. EAT IN KITCHEN OPENS TO LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. MAIN FLOOR ALSO HAS FAMILY ROOM. 4 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH MASTER BATH AND ANOTHER FULL BATH. FINISHED REC ROOM AND A WET BAR. GENEROUS OFFICE OR PLAYROOM AS WELL. BEAUTIFUL & RARE BRAZILIAN WALNUT IPE DECK WITH A SPACIOUS YET PRIVATE BACKYARD TO RELAX OR ENTERTAIN. MATURE TREES AND IRRIGATION SYSTEM. TECH SAVVY UPGRADES INCLUDE NEST THERMOSTAT AND DETECTORS, KUNA CLOUD HOSTED SECURITY CAMERAS, MYQ GARAGE OPENER AND ORBI MESH WI-FI SYSTEM. 3 CAR FINISHED GARAGE WITH HIGH CEILING AND PLENTY OF STORAGE. FLOOR IS PROTECTED WITH A POLYCURAMINE COATING. DID WE MENTION APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED? SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!