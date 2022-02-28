METICULOUS ONE OWNER HOME IS NOW AVAILABLE IN LA CRESCENT! FORMAL DINING WITH WOOD FLOORS. EAT IN KITCHEN OPENS TO LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. MAIN FLOOR ALSO HAS FAMILY ROOM. 4 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH MASTER BATH AND ANOTHER FULL BATH. FINISHED REC ROOM AND A WET BAR. GENEROUS OFFICE OR PLAYROOM AS WELL. BEAUTIFUL & RARE BRAZILIAN WALNUT IPE DECK WITH A SPACIOUS YET PRIVATE BACKYARD TO RELAX OR ENTERTAIN. MATURE TREES AND IRRIGATION SYSTEM. TECH SAVVY UPGRADES INCLUDE NEST THERMOSTAT AND DETECTORS, KUNA CLOUD HOSTED SECURITY CAMERAS, MYQ GARAGE OPENER AND ORBI MESH WI-FI SYSTEM. 3 CAR FINISHED GARAGE WITH HIGH CEILING AND PLENTY OF STORAGE. FLOOR IS PROTECTED WITH A POLYCURAMINE COATING. DID WE MENTION APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED? SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!
4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snowstorm to hit most of Wisconsin Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. See how much will fall and where
A winter weather advisory has been issued for southern Wisconsin from 3 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, with the heaviest snow falling closer to Lake Michigan, according to forecasters.
The La Crosse Police Department has identified the individual recovered from Black River Wednesday afternoon.
The La Crosse Police Department has issued an update on the investigation of missing person Hamud Faal.
If there is any truth to angel numbers — a sequence of three to four of the same digit — Erica and Gabe Ericksen are doubly blessed.
The city’s search for a bridge housing site is over after the La Crosse Common Council approved the purchase of a South Side motel at a specia…
Area diners have some new options for Mexican food, with the openings of Taqueria Monarca in Onalaska and of Su Casa Pub & Grill in Holmen.
Democrats have had a monopoly on Wisconsin's urban vote for two decades. Republicans are trying to change course, or at least mitigate their losses.
Mayo Clinic Health System is moving forward with its plans to build a new six-floor hospital tower on its La Crosse campus.
At least 12 current officers in western Wisconsin were fired or forced out from previous jobs in law enforcement
At least 12 law enforcement officers currently working in western Wisconsin have been fired or forced out from previous jobs in law enforcemen…
A five-goal third period made it a laugher but two Gophers goals in 21 seconds in the first period after the Badgers had a score waved off set things in motion for Minnesota.