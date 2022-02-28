4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $397,000

Lovely Ranch home, great neighborhood, quiet, no sidewalks. Open yet warm, corner fireplace with stack stone decor, plenty of natural light, kitchen oversees the living room keeping everyone in touch. Formal dining for more elegant occasions. Well designed kitchen with quartz countertops, plenty of storage. Lower level has large rec room, wet bar and another great fireplace, bedroom and bonus (exercise) room, large laundry room, mechanical room with a large amount of storage shelves. Truly a Beautiful Home, well maintained and upgraded.