Delightful home with amazing views. You will love to come home to this contemporary mountain style home with both an abundance of natural light and a very cozy feel. Open concept with a dining area that walks out to the large deck. Screened porch conveniently located off living room. High ceilings, wood flooring, well planned kitchen and main floor bedroom all add to the overall appeal. Second floor with deluxe master suite and the perfect loft area for work or crafts. The lower level has plenty of space with a large family room, 3 bedroom plus full bath. Additional outside living space includes a lower-level patio. This home is conveniently located close to town yet offers that country feel. A rare opportunity to see the sunrise and sunset from your own home!
4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $669,000
