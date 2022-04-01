 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $669,000

4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $669,000

Delightful home with amazing views. You will love to come home to this contemporary mountain style home with both an abundance of natural light and a very cozy feel. Open concept with a dining area that walks out to the large deck. Screened porch conveniently located off living room. High ceilings, wood flooring, well planned kitchen and main floor bedroom all add to the overall appeal. Second floor with deluxe master suite and the perfect loft area for work or crafts. The lower level has plenty of space with a large family room, 3 bedroom plus full bath. Additional outside living space includes a lower-level patio. This home is conveniently located close to town yet offers that country feel. A rare opportunity to see the sunrise and sunset from your own home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News