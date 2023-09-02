Stunning top of the line custom built 2021 walk-out ranch in highly desired Horse Track Meadows. This 4 bedroom 3 bath modern walk-out ranch features premier quality materials & workmanship. Features include spacious chef's kitchen with beautiful custom cabinets, granite counters, large island, gas cooktop, black stainless appliances, coffee/wine bar and wine fridge. This very stylish home also includes huge electric fireplace, main floor laundry w/large mud room, master suite w/dual sinks, walk-in shower & large walk-in closet. Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from your covered deck with outdoor kitchen & a private tree-lined back yard. Finished lower level w/full bar, family room, home theater room, shop & patio w/built-in fire pit. Must see to appreciate what this amazing home has to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $719,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
USDA designates La Crosse, Vernon counties as contiguous natural disaster areas due to drought in Minnesota
The USDA has designated La Crosse and Vernon counties in Wisconsin as contiguous natural disaster areas due to drought in Minnesota.
Four teenagers have been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with entering a fireworks tent June 23 in La Crosse and stealing $1,700 wor…
Sage Hicke was given less than two hours to report to jail Monday after an exasperated La Crosse County Circuit Court judge revoked his bond.
From crossing the English Channel 44 times carrying troops and tanks to Omaha Beach and injured back to England during D-Day in World War II, …
Subway has sold itself to private equity firm Roark Capital, owner of rival sandwich chain Jimmy John's.