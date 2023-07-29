Stunning top of the line custom built 2021 walk-out ranch in highly desired Horse Track Meadows. This 4 bedroom 3 bath modern walk-out ranch features premier quality materials & workmanship. Features include spacious chef's kitchen with beautiful custom cabinets, granite counters, large island, gas cooktop, black stainless appliances, coffee/wine bar and wine fridge. This very stylish home also includes huge electric fireplace, main floor laundry w/large mud room, master suite w/dual sinks, walk-in shower & large walk-in closet. Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from your covered deck with outdoor kitchen & a private tree-lined back yard. Finished lower level w/full bar, family room, home theater room, shop & patio w/built-in fire pit. Must see to appreciate what this amazing home has to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $749,900
