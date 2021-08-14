The sales price is $231,700 however qualified Purchasers may be eligible to receive a deferred second mortgage of up to $86,700 and a forgivable third mortgage of $25,000 to ensure monthly mortgage payments are affordable. Purchaser MUST meet the gross income eligibility requirements. Deferred second mortgage accrues at 3% simple interest and matures after 30 year. The forgivable third mortgage is 0% interest, a portion is forgiven each year, over a 15 year period. Purchaser shall provide $120,000 of investment, through down payment and/or financing. Purchaser must meet the gross income eligibility requirements and be eligible for the City's Replacement Housing Program. Replacement Housing Applications are available. Home must remain single family owner occupied.
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $120,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Site work began last week for a Chick-fil-A restaurant and a 6,600-square-foot building that probably will have two to four retail and/or rest…
Powerful storms made Saturday the wettest day on record for the city of La Crosse.
- Updated
LAKE DELTON — One person received non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Kalahari Resort early Sunday, according to a news release from Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman.
Every time a rainbow appears over a Wisconsin town, the messages start rolling in.
Bobby Clayton pleaded guilty May 10 to two counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count each of burglary, battery, aggravated battery, …
A 21-year-old died Saturday during a two-vehicle crash in Union Township in Houston County, between Caledonia and Hokah, according to the Minn…
At least 20 structures in La Crosse County were damaged after nearly six inches of rain pelted the county over the weekend.
The School District of La Crosse has met with a variety of community stakeholders in focus groups over the past two months to examine options …
HOLMEN — The owners of Holmen’s newest restaurant say they are grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.
A 29-year-old Ettrick man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being arrested in an underage sex sting. Briar S. Guen…