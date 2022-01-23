Large south side home. Bring your DYI Ideas, hammer and nails and remake this home into a beauty. Great bones, nice tray ceilings in lower level. Large fenced yard and detached garage is unique barn style. It also has additional parking potential to the south (behind garage). Near South Side Library!Basement is assessed vial Bilco doors - old trap door from inside is currently closed off.
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $144,900
