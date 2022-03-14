Natural light floods the living room! Beautiful hardwood floors, coved ceilings and built ins. Plenty of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. When its chilly out you can warm up with the Franklin Wood Stove in the lower level! The mud room gives room to kick off your muddy shoes and outdoor gear. The 2 car attached garage makes it easy to get the grocery's in while it rains or snows. Relax while sitting under the shade tree enjoying the fenced in back yard. Play a game of foursquare or basketball on the additional concrete pad or use it for more off street parking. Newer waterworks system installed. Work bench in Lower level & room for more!
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $149,900
