 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $155,000

4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $155,000

Large south side home. Bring your DYI Ideas, hammer and nails and remake this home into a beauty. Great bones, nice tray ceilings in lower level. Large fenced yard and detached garage is unique barn style. It also has additional parking potential to the south (behind garage). Near South Side Library!Basement is assessed vial Bilco doors - old trap door from inside is currently closed off.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News