Large south side home. Bring your DYI Ideas, hammer and nails and remake this home into a beauty. Great bones, nice tray ceilings in lower level. Large fenced yard and detached garage is unique barn style. It also has additional parking potential to the south (behind garage). Near South Side Library!Basement is assessed vial Bilco doors - old trap door from inside is currently closed off.
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $155,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Laura Williamson: Don't like the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict? What about a Black man defending himself from a racist outside a bar?
The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is a case study in why public opinion doesn’t (and shouldn’t) matter in a court of law. Everyone, white or Black, should be able to plead self-defense — even if the public hates them.
Two La Crosse men are being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being arrested in La Crosse Nov. 28 on drug charges.
At least five people in Northern California have contracted the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and the outbreak is linked to a wedding in Wisconsin last month.
A 40-year-old La Crosse pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting three girls waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday and was bound over fo…
A 23-year-old La Crosse man already facing charges in two sex offender cases involving juveniles has now been charged in a third case.
Scott Servais' baseball career and life were shaped by his small-town upbringing in Vernon County.
A Wisconsin Dells couple has been charged with physical abuse of a child for allegedly choking and whipping an 11-year-old with a belt.
There’s been a spurt of business openings in Galesville in the past few months, bringing additional life to what I’ve always thought is one of…
Jim Polzin: Packers positioned for regular-season success after grinding out a victory over the Rams
Matt LaFleur’s team all but secured the North division while putting itself in great shape in the race for a No. 1 seed in the NFC with an effort that, while far from perfect, was more than enough to send them into their off week on a happy note.
One person is dead and two others injured after a head-on collision on Highway 33 in Sauk County, authorities reported.