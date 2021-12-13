4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $179,900

Neat and clean home in a convenient location. Main floor living room has great natural light. I believe there is hardwood floors under the carpet. Kitchen with updated cabinets, counters and flooring. Main floor bath has also had some updates. 2 bedrooms on the main floor and 2 bedrooms up give you plenty of space. Vinyl siding for low maintenance, vinyl replacement windows also. Garage with an opener and a spacious back yard. Don't miss out on this one!